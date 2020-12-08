DEDICATIONS
“Garland of Bones,” Haines. Presented by Beth Stonel as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Gift of the Magpie,” Andrews. Presented by Allison LaFevers as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Vintage John Deere,” Arnold. Presented to the West Plains Public Library by Fred York, October 2020.
“Crime of a Different Stripe,” Goldenbaum. Presented by Rachel Bradley as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Sentinel,” Child. Presented as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
“Christmas Resolution,” Perry. Presented by Mary Henegar as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Bullets and Beads,” DeLeon. Presented by Jane Hale as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Fortune and Glory,” Evanovich. Presented by Jenifer Collins as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Daylight,” Baldacci. Presented as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
HONORS
“Cozy,” Brett. In honor of Erica Braun’s birthday, presented by her mother, Mary Henegar.
“Mouse’s Night Before Christmas,” Corderoy. Merry Christmas 2020 to Mina Braun, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
“Dear Santa, I Know it Looks Bad,” Lewis. Merry Christmas 2020 to Cece Braun, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
“Little Red Sleigh,” by Guendelsberger. Merry Christmas 2020 to Cora Scalfano, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
“Llama, Llama Holiday Helper,” by Dewdney. Merry Christmas 2020 to Lydia Scalfano, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
MEMORIALS
“Red Ruckus,” Cogburn. In memory of Fred York, presented by West Plains Public Library Staff.
“Dog’s Perfect Christmas,” Cameron (book and audio). In memory of Fred and Helen York, presented by Friends of the Library.
“Off Grid: Your Ideal Home in the Middle of Nowhere,” Huntington. In memory of Joe Chole, presented by Mary Henegar.
“Marauder,” Cussler, “Hidden in Plain Sight,” Archer. In Memory of Earl E. and Doris I. Beach, presented by their daughter, Mary Henegar.
“Windfall,” Hinkley. In memory of Barbara Jackson, presented by Friends of the Library.
“Invisible Leash,” Karst, “Will You Be My Friend,” McBratney. In memory of Judity Kay DeShazo, presented by Fairview Elementary.
“Hot to Trot,” M.C. Beaton. In memory of G.C. and Marjorie McKenzie, presented by their daughter, Jenifer Collins.
