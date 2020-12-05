Ozarka College officials announce the recent hiring of Marcus Orf as the new director of Ozarka College’s Carpenter Technical Center in Ash Flat, Ark.
“We are excited to bring on a new member to the academic team to serve our region through technical training,” said Chris Lorch, vice president of academic affairs at the college. “Marcus’ experience working with both students and the community will be an asset as we strive to help our students develop the necessary skills for a rewarding career.”
Orf, a native of Calico Rock, Ark., holds a Bachelor of Education in Agriculture Science from Arkansas State University. Since earning his degree, Marcus has worked as a high school agriculture teacher, most recently for Thayer School District where he has promoted technical education and skilled trades as pathways for students after leaving high school.
“I’m excited and proud to promote a learning platform for technical education through the Ozarka College Technical Center,” said Marcus.
For more information about Ozarka’s technical education programs, contact the college’s admissions team at admissions@ozarka.edu or at 870-368-2300.
