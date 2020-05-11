Memories fill my mind these days. So many of my thoughts focus on my family, in the past as well as the present. The present-day thoughts are often sad as I think of my daughter Karen and son-in-law Dave, who died within a month of each other earlier this year. No one can know the effects of losing a child until it happens.
As I write, another string of thoughts take me back to my life years ago. I was thinking about elderberries, and that reminded me of blackberries and how we picked them as a child. We had to get up early before it got hot, and we had to be prepared for the chiggers and ticks. I can remember dabbing a cloth soaked in kerosene on our shoes and socks to keep them away.
In those days, kerosene was always on hand because we used it in our lamps. In fact, that’s how I studied for my education – by the light of a kerosene lamp. Keeping the old glass chimney clean was a daily, or sometimes twice-daily, chore.
Next, my memories went to pinto beans – a staple in many a household. To me, pinto beans just can’t be beat. I remember eating at my Uncle Earl Ebrite’s house on the square in Gainesville, and instead of pintos, they would have navy beans cooked with salt pork. Aunt Adeline’s sister, Clara White, lived with them and cooked for them in their old yellow house with a front porch and porch swing. It stood about where the auto parts store is now.
Clara’s brother, Dr. White, also lived with them after his wife died.
Remembering Dr. White took my mind to another memory – the time I had my first tooth pulled when I was 6 years old. It was a baby tooth – a jaw tooth – and it was hurting, so he pulled it. He wasn’t a dentist, but he got the job done.
He may have rubbed something on the gums to dull the pain a little. Since it was a baby tooth the roots weren’t deep, but I took no pleasure sitting in the chair in the middle of Uncle Earl’s kitchen and having that tooth extracted!
Later on, Lawrence Amyx would come from West Plains on Wednesdays to his dentist office over the Amyx garage on the other side of the square. How I dreaded going up those steps to have my teeth worked on! And next was a dentist named Pohle, whose office was on the east side of the square, near where the beauty shop is now.
My husband Glenn would tell such funny stories about those days.That was back when he and his buddy Hugh Tan Harlin spent a lot of time together. As I recall, many of the stories concerned Hugh Tan and the Harlins’ old milk cow, which Hugh was obligated to milk. At that time, it was free range here in town, and cows and horses roamed the streets and up and down Lick Creek, getting what they could to eat. I believe some of Glenn’s funny stories were about hunting the Harlins’ cow at milking time.
I talked to my son Marlyn in Forsyth. He was outside, rebuilding a birdfeeder in his yard. I enjoy watching the birds that visit my feeder – and appreciate my granddaughter Dana and my daughter Kris, who keep it filled for me.
My great-grandson Alex Vega came by over the weekend and heated up a TV dinner for me. He served it to me in my recliner, and as I was eating, I said, “Well, the mail hasn’t come today, has it?” Alex said, “No, Grandma, it hasn’t come – because today is Sunday!” Sitting here, lost in my memories, I lose track of time.
