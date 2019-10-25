Growing old gracefully takes some effort. I guess that’s why, at 97, I stay in close contact with my recliner!
Sympathy and concern is expressed for those whose property suffered damage in Sunday night’s storm. We had no damage that I heard of in Tecumseh. I did hear it thunder a few times, but that was all. I slept right through it all, I guess.
I read somewhere that Judge Judy’s annual salary is $45 million. If I had that much money I’d have to dig a deep hole to bury it so somebody wouldn’t come and kill me for it!
Listening to current news, I feel it is disgraceful to talk about our President Trump in the news media.
I was remembering recently a time, during my childhood, when a family in our neighborhood had typhoid fever and my grandfather Ebrite, a medical doctor, stayed in their home until they recovered. It was the Elijah White family at Lilly Ridge, and I’m guessing it must have been 10 days to two weeks before they had all recovered. Can you imagine a doctor doing such a thing?
Grandfather told many stories about his work as a country doctor. One story was how he saved his own life when he was walking between Lilly Ridge and Gainesville and was bitten by a mad dog. There was no cure for rabies in those days, and Grandfather cut a place at the site of the dog bite, making that area bleed, and by doing so he saved his own life. What courage!
My other grandfather, John Martin Crawford, was shot by a man named Aldrich in a dispute over some homesteaded property. According to the story passed down from the early 1900s, Aldrich and his son came down the road carrying guns. Grandfather was in his home in the Mammoth area, and here came these men —man and son — carrying guns. Grandfather stood in his doorway and reached up over the door and got his shotgun as protection.
I don’t remember the details, but I suppose Aldrich must have shot first because I was always told that Grandfather returned fire. Bobby Crawford, my second cousin, still owns the door with the bullet hole in it. Both men are buried in the Gainesville Cemetery. Grandfather is in the second level, but by the gate, and the man who shot him, Aldrige, is in the far northeast corner, closer to the creek.
At this writing, my son Marlyn is still in Barnes Hospital, and both of his sisters and his daughter are there with him at this time. His brother Lyndon from Fair Grove has also visited him. Hopefully, he’ll be released soon to recuperate nearer to his home in Forsyth.
I still have some of the chinquapin nuts that Andy Elder brought me. I ate one and saved the rest to show visitors. They are rare, and I only know of one chinquapin tree in the area. But I’d prefer to keep its location to myself for now!
