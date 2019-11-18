At a recent ceremony held at West Plains High School, 48 students were inducted into the high school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.
Students who participate the society must demonstrate a commitment to four core values of scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Senior inductees are Joseph Barnes, Mason Bryan, Kendra Collins, Bo Crites, Minh Dinh, Caitlyn French, Elizabeth Harrison, Ciara Henning, Samson Hershenson, Jimmy Marquez, Logan Sinor, Matthew Watkins, Jenna Wittwer and Malia Wright.
Juniors entered into the society are Kristen Barrett, Weston Beard, Kolton Billingsley, Cheyenne Brotherton, Ramsey Brower, Kendra Brown, Mackenzie Brunson, Korban Butler, Allissah Cunningham, Eric Davidson, Shelbee Davis, Morgan Dixon, Chance Eldringhoff, Adam Fish, Owen Fisher, Samual French, Kebron Gerezgehir;
Tasha Haddock, Colt Hickson, Russell Land, Myah Mayfield, Ashton McGinnis, Caitlyn Palmer, Kaley Patillo, Lindsey Peterman, Brenda Pham, Jessie Stock, Savannah Summers, Kierstin Tackitt, Maggie Tackitt, Nathan Thomas, Braylen Thompson, Emmy Wall and Jackson Wright.
