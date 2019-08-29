This month is a time of change. School has begun and new routines are in place. Time to pack away the summer beach towels and those white shoes (your can’t wear white after Labor Day, right?). Time to bring out the jackets and think about winterizing the house.
Time to say goodbye to a season of life.
Is it just me or did we skip August? Well, lets just pick up right here! Our summer reading program with the kids was wonderful this year. We learned so much about space, the planets and our home planet, Earth. I am truly grateful to the lovely ladies who volunteered their time to read to the kiddos and do crafts with them. I am also appreciative to all the parents and grandparents who bring their little ones to the library for story time. I hope it created memories each will treasure.
Our Ladies Who Read book club continues to be a fun activity each month. We meet at 4 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Bring a favorite or recently read book to discuss. Snacks are also welcome. Everyone is invited and encouraged to come. We have a great time discussing books and life. If you have any questions feel free to call the library.
One of the highlights of my job is interacting with the younger generation as they come through the library. I have a couple of young volunteers who are so polite and fun. They are hard-working and always willing to help with anything I can think of for them to do. They also give me a chance to find out what the younger generation of today like to read, watch, learn about.
I often ask the teens that check out books what books they would like to see in the library. One young lady gave me a list of mostly classics, one enjoys romantic science fiction and a few say anything with a good cover!
This new generation of readers are a boon to me and to our library. People sometimes worry over the future but from where I’m sitting behind my library desk, everything is going to be just fine. If you know any teen readers, send them toward our library. I love to meet and interact with them, and as an incentive, we have free Wi-Fi.
Remember, library cards are free! Come get your library card today! Please bring in a photo ID and two pieces of mail to get signed up.
Thomasville Public Library is a branch of the Oregon County Library District and is located in the Thomasville Community Center. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Like us on Facebook at Thomasville Public Library. If you have any questions call at 417-764-3603
“And all at once summer collapsed into fall.” - Oscar Wilde
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.