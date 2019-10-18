Iowa Weslyan University (IW) officials have issued congratulations to Dylan Ficken of Caboo for becoming a member of Primae Voces.
Primae Voces (PREE-meh VO-chess), Latin for the ‘first voices’ is a highly selective vocal chamber ensemble comprised of students in the IW music program. Members are chosen by audition each academic year from participants in the IW Concert Choir.
Grounded in literature of the Renaissance, the ensemble performs a wide variety of chamber repertoire including jazz and popular idioms. Because of the size and flexibility of Primae Voces, the ensemble is frequently called upon to provide music for special events both on and off campus and is often the first voice heard by alumni and constituents of the university.
Primae Voces is under the artistic direction of Professor Blair Buffington.
