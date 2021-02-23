Jacy Carter, of West Plains, is one of 396 students named to Ouachita Baptist University’s fall 2020 dean’s list.
To be named to the list, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Ouachita Baptist University, a private liberal arts university in Arkadelphia, Ark., is in its 134th year as a Christ-centered learning community and is ranked the No. 2 “Regional College in the South” by U.S. News & World Report. In fall 2020, say officials, Ouachita recorded its highest enrollment in 20 years and its highest-ever four year graduation rate as well as a 97% career outcomes (placement) rate for its most recent graduates.
Learn more about the university at www.obu.edu.
