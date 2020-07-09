Summersville Bookends

For the faithful readers of this column, I’m sad to report that the cat I’ve immortalized through my writings the past 14 years crossed the Rainbow Bridge on June 12th — the same week my tribute to him was published. Thomas was a character that his companion, Gracie, and I will surely miss.
Appreciation is extended to the many offers of free kittens I’ve received since I lost 15-year old Thomas a few weeks ago.
I’m excited to announce that I have adopted two kittens I call my “panther twins,” as they’re solid black. I’m pretty sure they’ll be mentioned in this column as their personalities mature. Toby and Trace turned 3 months old Wednesday.
Summer Reading is happening in July at all Texas County Library branches! The deadline for children to sign up has passed.
Due to safety guidelines, this year’s program will be a little different — but still awesome! Our main goal continues to be about encouraging the children of Texas County to retain their reading skills.
Watch this newspaper for pickup dates for Grab & Go Craft Kits, reading logs and more for this popular summer program!
Donations of craft supplies are needed for Summer Reading 2020. Items such as pipe cleaners, cups, scissors, glue, straws, felt, beads, stickers, sequins, coloring supplies and any other craft supplies may be dropped off at any Texas County Library branch. Thank you for your support this year and all past years.
New books to our branch include “American Folk Art Canes: Personal Sculpture,” nonfiction, George H. Meyer; “That Old Ace in the Hole,” fiction, Annie Proulx; “Connections in Death,” fiction, J.D. Robb; “The Amish Flower Shop Collection,” Christian fiction, Tattie Maggard; and “The Very Lazy Lion,” easy peek-a-boo pop-up book, Jack Tickle.
All Texas County Libraries have reopened now, but guidelines will be in place for a time to protect the safety of workers and patrons:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- Each person will be allowed a total of 30 minutes in the library per day including computer use;
- Only 10 patrons may be inside the library at a time;
- No children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Limit one person per family at a time.
Our monthly Color Me Calm adult coloring group and Friends of the Library meetings will be suspended until further notice in following the social distancing guidelines.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
