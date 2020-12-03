Howell County residents and businesses joined forces on Thanksgiving Day to express gratitude to a team of young adults from all over the country, volunteers with AmeriCorps who came to serve at Health Haven Botanical Gardens.
"Some have never been away from home during the holidays," explained Health Haven Executive Director Jeri Dias. "The work is hard and demanding and their appetites are enormous!"
A special Thanksgiving dinner was prepared for the volunteer team. According to Dias, Ramey supermarket provided the turkey; 10 Box provided the potatoes, gravy and dressing; Teresa Skinner made side dishes; Marion Barker made sweet potato casserole; Dorothea Berthoud contributed sunchoke dip; Laurette Roylance brought desserts; Rambling Rose Garden Club shared vegetable and fruit trays with dips; Ozark Cafe provided rolls; Dias brought Jello apple salad; and others chipped in with odds and ends, like eggs from Patrice Jennings of “Go Farm” Farmers Market.
“Wow, there was so much food!” reported team leader Elliot Fisher, as a chorus of voices belonging to team members followed: “Yummy!”
Each took the time to write down what they were grateful for and learned a bit about the first Thanksgiving from Dias, whose 12th great-grandfather William Webster came to America on the Mayflower.
“We need to remember why we celebrate this holiday, express gratitude for our abundance and for those who sacrificed their lives to give our nation a foundation with freedom of conscience and freedom of religion,” she shared.
She noted there are many ways to express gratitude: saying thank you, giving service and sharing memories of joyful experiences. Demonstrating gratitude is “healing,” according to global faith leader Russell M. Nelson. On this subject, faith and science agree.
According to Harvard Mental Health Newsletter, gratitude increases emotional resilience, helps reduce negative thoughts and empowers acceptance of adversity when times are tough. With the isolation brought on by COVID-19, unemployment and uncertainty, the healing power of gratitude is a welcome balm for troubled souls, said Dias
“Expressing gratitude in whatever form can heal our personal and societal ills. Doing so collectively is a positive force for good, bringing unity to community,” she added. “As we continue through the holiday season, give thanks, and remember the people, places and reasons for your happiness!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.