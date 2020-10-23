Willow Springs Rotary’s 62nd Radio Auction has been called another success by club officials.
Individuals and businesses were generous with their donations for the live radio auction held Oct. 5 through 8 at the Willow Springs YMCA, shared Rotarian Arlene Anderson Arnold, adding that buyers received great items and Rotary raised $6,000 to support community youth programs and area volunteer organizations.
“If you are one of our generous buyers, please take your payment to the Ozarks Family YMCA in Willow Springs (417-469-5101) to pick up your item or gift certificate,” Arnold said.
Thanks are given to the event’s sponsors, whose help allows donations to go directly back to the community, she said.
Premier Sponsors were Simmons Bank-Willow Springs, Cattlemens Steakhouse, Bear Crossing Truck Wash & Tire Center and West Plains Bank & Trust Company-Willow Springs Branch.
Board Sponsors were Legit Speedway and Streetheart Car Wash, Willow Springs Realty, Solomon Cornelius Broker, Bailey Chevrolet, Dennis Coulter Heating & Cooling, Privette Law Office, Shelter Insurance-Terry Newton, Agent, Willow Funeral Home, Waggoner True Value Home Center and Love’s Travel Stop-Willow Springs.
Willow Springs Rotary Club members worked the live radio auction with help from the Ozarks Family YMCA, community volunteers, and Rotary's Interact Club at Willow Springs High School. Social distancing, masks, and shields for auctioneers were used to help keep all safe during the pandemic, Arnold added.
“Our success showed once again how we all work to continually improve our community,” she said. “Thank you!”
