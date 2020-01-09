My granddaughter Kindra Vega and my daughter Kris Luebbert took me to The Center for the first-Sunday fried chicken dinner, and we enjoyed seeing lots of friends and relatives.
My son Marlyn Pitcock and his wife Charlene, and Kindra’s daughter Olivia met us there and then came to my house to visit some more after dinner. Olivia is a freshman at Forsyth.
It was good to see Jeff Dotson at The Center. And Ricky Pendergrass also joined us there to show me pictures of the house where he grew up. He had read my items and realized the house where he grew up was the same house in the Mammoth area where my grandparents, John and Mary Crawford, had lived. (It’s also where Grandpa was shot.) He was also Bobby Crawford’s and Jerry Crawford’s grandpa.
Bobby and his wife Dyana were also at The Center for dinner, and so was Doris Treiber, who lives there now. She joined in our conversation also as she is interested in the history of the old home too.
My son Lyndon and his family in Fair Grove didn’t get to come down for the holidays because they have caught the flu bug that’s going around.
My granddaughter Kindra brings her little dog Rex to visit me. He is sensitive and pretty.
The birds have been busy. Kris puts out feed for them, and we enjoy watching them.
I ask for prayers for my daughter Karen Davis who is in St. Louis having lots of medical tests to try and get help for her headaches. Her daughter Dana Taylor is with her while her husband, Dave Davis, holds down the fort in Udall.
My cousins Helen Conardy and her daughter Lyn have also had some health issues and have been to Springfield to see doctors there.
We lost a good friend when Martie Hambelton died recently. He was so free-hearted and was always concerned about others and tried to help them. There are some, like Martie, who think about others. And then there are others who only think of themselves.
The sun is really bright and pretty today as I write these items. If I had new knees, I would wash my windows so it wouldn’t look so cloudy from inside my house. I need some axle grease or something to keep these old joints going!
I went ahead and went to bed early on Dec. 31 and let the world go by and the new year come on in by itself. In years past, I would never have thought of living into the year 2020.
Since Dale Morrison died a few years ago, I think I’m now the only one living from our Gainesville High School class of 1939. Every morning, when I wake up, I say, “Thank you, Lord. Let me be a blessing to someone today.”
