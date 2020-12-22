Lexie Dillard
West Plain,s MO
Worcester St.
Santa clause
North pole
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa I really really really really want a baby sister and a baby brother love Lexie.
…
The following letters were penned by the students in Jennifer Scharnhorst’s first grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
How are you santa I would like a unicorn book and I hope you stay healthy and I would like a stuffy unicorn.
Your friend,
Miranda May Howe
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Roudwoff? Can you give me some ninja power? I want a car.
Your friend,
Bryce Dixon
Dear Santa,
How is Rodoof because the movie me and my class wwatchd Rodoofwasnot init now I was a Book and a stuuft anumal IPhon11 and IPhon12 a cinputr andasqusce
Your friend,
Makenna Roderst
Dear Santa,
How are you? I wot a sum10 LoLs sum Dols. and a toy dog and a Shrt and a now book and a hat and 1 suckr.
Your friend,
Satori Sarger
Dear Santa,
How are you and MisisClas doing? I want a of cleats. I want my two teeth.
Your friend,
Anakin James Hurley
Dear Santa,
I wut LoL doll.
I wut brurney.
I wut crown.
I wut a my little pony.
I wut see you.
Your friend,
kynsly crow
Dear Santa,
I wut a stuf animal; LOL doll ples. I wut to pet a rander. I wut sum trets.
Your friend,
Tyler Rhoads
Meia
Dear Santa,
Hau’ez dahir. Can I hav a huvrb. I want a fone. I wunt a stuf anml. Hao or yon randers?
Your friend,
Meia Downen
Dear Santa,
H w r u?
I wub like b BrBe drem hs. I Wot a tic toc mr.
Can I pet yor rander?
Love,
Chloe Winton
Dear Santa,
Hawiz
Rodoff.
I want a rokit
I want a big mostr
I want a phone
I want sum cande
I want sum mune
Your friend,
Ryker Rich
Dear Santa, Vivian
I wunt a LOL doll. I wunt a toy dol. I want a toy dog. How ra You?
Your friend,
Vivian Fithen
…
The following letters were penned by the students in Sabrina Parrish’s fourth grade class at West Plains Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. If you are still going to give me my yearly supply of clothes then I will give you somthing that I think you will like I mean your belly will love. You know what I mean Cookieys! Oh man they’re just so yummy and gooey and delicious! I may end up eating them if I’m being honest. Thank you So much for never giving me coal, and now I guess it’s time to tell you what … I want for Christmas. This year I didn’t ask for much, but that means you have less gifts to carry. Let’s get back to gifts. First I want a lot of makeup because recently I’v been into makeup.
Now that is out of the way. I’m just going to start naming every thing. I want scrunchies, clothes, shoes, popsocket; and then I want to get my nails done, but I know I’m going to get money. I also want to save my money from Christmas and put it toward my birthday shopping trip. Since I already have two pairs of Crocs I want some vans shoes. Since I didn’t tell you what of cookies I want you to eat I will tell you now. I love sugar cookies so much I will I will let you eat two of them. The last thing I want is to do bascetball I been wanting to do bascetball for some time and that is what I want for Christmas.
Love,
Ellie Rhoads
Dear Santa,
I was being really good this year. I know you believe me because you are always watching. I have not been winning a lot of basketball games, but in the end the score does not matter. So here is what I want for Christmas: a computer, a case for my tablet (not pink), Scooter, makeup, phone, slime, genetic sand, Baby alive, Bubble gum, and chocolate. I don’t know how you do it traveing all around the world in one night, but you have magic. So make sure you be safe, and there will be cookies waiting for you!
I promise!
Love
Mikayla Miller
Dear, Santa Claus,
I Can’t wait until Christmas. I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Why do you live in the North Pole, and why do you come on Christmas night instead of morning? I will leave you a big glass of milk and a plate of cookies.
From,
Gannon Burris
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you’re doing well and I wonder what you’re doing
Are you cleaning the reindeer, preparing the sleigh, and helping the elves? I don’t know. I asked for a new football but I don’t know if I’m getting it. I wonder if you like christmas??? I hope you have a great time!!
From
Jack Sanders
Dear Santa,
You are really nice and awesome at the same time, but What I Want for Christmas is my own laP-toP. What do you do in the summer when it is hot? I Will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Kevin Potter
Dear Santa claus,
What I want for christmas is a huge bean bag. Another thing I want is a new pair of boots. I want some more masks so that I can have more. I would love to have a fluffy bear. I want a chapter book that is interesting. I would like to have some more scrunchies. I want to have some more hair ties. I want a iPhone 11, a apple watch, and tablet. I would love to have a turquoise coat. How many reindeer do you have? Have a safe flight!
Love,
Lea Olswanger
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are good. I have been good this year, I think. Anyways I don’t want much this year. I want Art supplies, sketchbooks, markers, pencils, pens, and maybe oil pastels. If you can I would like candy gummies and Mike ’N Ikes! I want a book too, if it’s possible. I like Best Friends, How to Steal a Dog, and Smile. I wish you a Merry Christmas! There will be sugar cookies left out for you and carrots for the reindeer!
Love,
Aurelia Perkins
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Virual reality glasses, a hoverboard, an x-box, and a Chromebook. What do you do at the North Pole? I wish you to fly safe on the sleigh.
Your Friend
Avenier Gerasimov
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a couple things. I would like either a new camera or a new pair of crocs (they are my favorite shoes) and maybe some bracelets. I also have a question. What is your favorite type of cookie?!? I hope you have a fantastic Christmas! Be safe!
With lots of love,
Eden Bryce.
Dear Santa,
You are so nice and I hope you are having the best day of your life right now. Have a very good day! I want a Among us phone case for my Phone. It is a LG K8t. Have a good day!
Love Ember Denker
Dear Santa,
I was nice this year and I really want a virtual reality headset for Christmas. If I don’t get a Vrset it will be ok to me. Santa Once you go to my house and drop off Presents, can you do something to let me know you were at my house please? If you go to my house there will be a lot of cookies for you. If you do get this letter, Santa, have a good day at the North Pole!
Love,
Matthew Mares
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. These are things I want this year. I want a basketball goal, $300 for my family, a new minecraft game, and a go-cart. Are you saint Nick or Kris Kringle?
Love
Cameron Martin
Dear Santa,
I hope that you have a good day. Also is Rudolph having a good time? I hope that you make it all around the world. Are the elves doing ok? If they are please say that I said hi! What I want for Christmas is a hoverboard, virtual reality head set, decorations, books, and shoes.
Love,
Tabitha Woten
Dear Santa Claus. What are you doing? Are you practicing to come to town? Tell Mrs. Claus I said hi. Ruby and Tinsel have been good elves. Are the reindeer good or bad? I hope you have a great christmas and I hope the reindeer are ready to fly. What I wish for Christmas is to find my dog so she can be with me again: I hope you get what you want for christmas! Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Isabella Kight
Dear Santa
Do your reindeer get hungry when you land on a roof? I will leave carrots for your reindeer. I have been very good this year. I want a remote control car. Santa I like how hard you work. Be safe and work hard!
love,
Alex King
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. One thing I’m wanting for Christmas is a new art set. Oh and you don’t look a day over twenty-two just so you know. Would you like to come over for Christmas dinner? Will you please say hi to Mrs. Clous for me? Be safe on Christmas, and I will leave you a bunch of cookies!
Love
Heavenlie Ipox
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I Hope to get the Toy gauntlet that Iputon my wish list.
Hope you Have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Clayton Mitchell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.