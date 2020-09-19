Summersville Bookends

I could probably begin writing a series about the adventures of my “panther twins” — the two black kittens I adopted almost two months ago. They work as a team with Toby as an introvert, and Trace the extrovert.
Toby works as the “lookout” while Trace explores new territory such as the top of my refrigerator. They’ve negatively changed some of my décor with their shenanigans but added the life to my cabin that it’s been needing for a while.
I dread to see them go under the knife, but they are scheduled for surgery this week in helping to control the pet population. As my husband always said, “It’s a small price to pay for a Forever Home.”
New books to our Christian fiction shelf this week include “Murder in the Amish Bakery” and “Sugar & Spite,” both large print in Samantha Price’s Ettie Smith Amish Mysteries series, and “The Dearly Beloved,” Cara Wall.
We also have a new-to-us double-feature DVD starring Elvis Presley, “Spinout”/“Double Trouble.” Movies have a one-week checkout.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
