Ozarks Food Harvest has earned the highest rating of 4 out of 4 possible stars from Charity Navigator, the largest and most-used evaluator of charities in the U.S, announce food bank officials. Charity Navigator’s star rating is based on a charity’s financial health, accountability and transparency.
The food bank has received a four-star rating the last nine years, which places it in a small group of high-performing charities. Out of the more than 9,000 charities evaluated by Charity Navigator, only 4% have received at least nine consecutive four-star evaluations.
“Our consistent four-star Charity Navigator rating shows our emphasis on using donations effectively to Transform Hunger into Hope in the Ozarks,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “With 96 cents of every dollar going towards food distribution, our donors can trust their gift is making an impact for families across southwest Missouri.” Ozarks Food Harvest provided 22 million meals last fiscal year, marking another record year of food distribution for food-insecure children, families and seniors in southwest Missouri. Since April, The food bank has distributed $22.5 million worth of food and provided $200,000 in infrastructure to ensure its agencies can continue to feed families during the pandemic.
“Attaining a four-star rating verifies that Ozarks Food Harvest exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities,” according to Michael Thatcher, president/CEO of Charity Navigator. “This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Ozarks Food Harvest apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”
Ozarks Food Harvest — the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri — serves more than 261,000 unduplicated individuals each year in 28 counties throughout the Ozarks.
More information about The food bank’s rating and Charity Navigator is available at charitynavigator.org. Donors can also give securely online to support Ozarks Food Harvest at ozarksfoodharvest.org/donate.
