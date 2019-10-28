We won the Missouri Healthcare Association Golden Age Olympics “Spirit Award” for the third year in a row! This took a tremendous amount of teamwork from our residents, staff and volunteers! I am over the top overjoyed!
This year, our residents picked the theme “Yogi Bear and the Shady Stone Park!” We had the most amazing Yogi Bear costume and Ryan Potts L.P.N. volunteered to spend the day in that very heavy furry costume for the games.
Pastor David Langston and his church, The First Christian Church of Mammoth Spring (Ark.), donated the money for the costume. It was a must to have Yogi there to make our theme come together and we are very grateful to the church. Yogi will make his second appearance on National Teddy Bear Day in November!
Our T-shirts were made by Jennifer Crowe, from the Simmons Bank in Thayer. They had Shady Oaks on the back of teddy bear tan shirts. We also wore green hats and green ties like Yogi. Jeff Wood from West Plains created the coolest Yogi Bear cookies.
Our Maintenance Supervisor Tim Amundson made us a red and black camper and a big “Shady Stone Park” sign. We then decorated in black and red check buffalo plaid. It looked amazing!
Thirteen residents, 13 staff members and seven volunteers traveled to Mtn. Grove for the big games.
Our morning started off with cow milking and basketball toss, following was hog calling, trivia, bingo, horseshoes, soccer and wheelchair races. It was crazy fun. We won second place in the Highest Score Award this year.
We brought home three gold medals! Our winners were Leon Robinson, who won the gold in Horseshoes competing against all the other nursing homes in the district; Charlotte Smith won the gold in Hog Calling again this year; and Peggy Flood won the gold in Wheelchair Races!
Diane O’Mary came in second place in Hog Calling! Peggy Flood won second in Crafts, which was her scrapbook about winning Ms. Missouri Queen. Eddie Carter won second place in the Wheelchair Race.
Lena Daily brought home third place with her crocheted baby blanket craft! Leon Robinson brought home third place in basketball. In fourth place, Denzil Crews won in woodworking. Diane O’Mary won fourth in Cow Milking. In fifth place, Rhonda Ryan won with her craft. We also won fifth in Group Crafts. Leon Robinson also won fifth in Soccer.
Our team was so excited when we were awarded the Spirit Award for our third year in a row. A huge thank you to Ready Transportation for loaning us two of their vans for absolutely no cost. That is the only way we were able to take 13 residents.
Another huge thank you to ETC in Koshkonong for loaning us five brand new woodsy trees for our decorations. Three Rivers Hospice brought their team to judge and help our team. They are the largest volunteer team we have at Shady Oaks! On Monday, we celebrated with a big “Gold Party.”
