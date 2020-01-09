Mentalist Christopher Carter coming to West Plains Jan. 28
Mentalist Christopher Carter will bring his show, “Theater of Thoughts,” to West Plains for a 7 p.m. performance Jan. 28 at the West Plains Civic Center theater.
Tickets are $10 per person. Current Missouri State University-West Plains students can attend free with their BearPass ID. The performance is being sponsored by the MSU-WP University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department.
Carter’s show, “Theater of Thoughts,” proves to audiences why he is recognized as one of the world’s most skilled, creative and original thought readers, say show promoters. With his eyes covered by coins and duct-taped shut, he amazes those attending by describing objects held up by audience members, duplicating signatures and correctly identifying serial numbers on currency safely hidden in an audience member’s pocket or purse.
“He can even cause light bulbs to light up in an audience member’s hands without touching them,” promoters add. “Christopher Carter will astound audience members with personal facts they have never before revealed to anyone. He knows what you’re thinking so think nice thoughts about him.”
Katarina Vetter, U/CP theater and events coordinator, said university students are looking forward to the performance.
“Our students have thoroughly enjoyed it when we welcome mentalists to our campus, so we are incredibly excited for Christopher Carter to amaze us,” Vetter said. “We have heard only wonderful and impressive things about him. Area residents won’t want to miss this unique experience.”
For more information about the Jan. 28 performance, call the U/CP office at 255-7966 or visit wp.missouristate.edu/theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.