Tuesday Study Club met for our first meeting of the new year at Peggy Miller’s beautiful home on Jan. 19. After taking care of the club’s business, Jane Bailey gave the program on Olivia de Havilland.
Olivia de Havilland’s life began in Tokyo, Japan, in 1916. Her mother was Lilian Fontaine, a stage actress, and her father was Walter de Havilland, an English professor and later, a patent attorney. Her sister, Joan Fontaine, was born 15 months later.
Her parents divorced when Olivia was 3 years old and the family moved to Saratoga, California. Olivia was given ballet lessons at the age of 4, followed by piano lessons one year later. Her mother insisted that she recite passages from Shakespeare to strengthen and improve her diction. At the age of 6, she was studying reading, writing, poetry, and drawing.
In 1923, her mother married George Milan Fontaine, a businessman who was overly strict with the two sisters.
At age 17, Olivia began acting in school and community theatre plays. Her stepfather would not allow her to take part in further extracurricular activities. At the same time, she had been cast in the lead role of the school’s production of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” Her stepfather forced her to make the decision of staying at home or participating in the production. She remained loyal to her school and classmates by moving away from home to live with a family friend.
After high school graduation in 1934, Olivia performed in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Saratoga’s Community Theatre and was noticed by an assistant director of the Hollywood Bowl. He offered her a role which lead actresses had deserted. She accepted the role and eventually agreed to play the same role in the film version. She signed a five-year contract with Warner Brothers at a starting salary of $200 weekly.
At the age of 18, Olivia was cast with an unknown actor, Errol Flynn, in “Captain Blood.” It was nominated for four Academy Awards. This was the beginning of a beautiful and long-lasting friendship through eight films in which they starred together.
In 1936, Olivia signed a seven-year contract with Warner Brothers at a beginning salary of $500 weekly. Around 1940, Olivia refused to play certain roles that were assigned to her. She had been discontent for a number of years with the roles in which Warner cast her. She did not feel that the roles showcased her outstanding acting abilities, which was obvious from previous successful films.
About the same time, David O. Selznick was searching for the best actress to play the part of Melanie Hamilton in “Gone With the Wind.” Olivia had read the novel, and unlike most aggressive actresses who wanted the role of Scarlet, she much preferred to play Melanie. Of course, Warner wouldn’t hear of releasing Olivia to MGM Studios to play the part.
Olivia persisted until Warner agreed to release her to MGM to make the movie. The rest is now history as “Gone With the Wind” received 10 Academy Awards and Olivia was granted her first nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her diligence had paid off and she was well on her way to becoming a legend in movie history.
After the production of “Gone With the Wind” ended, Olivia returned to Warner Brothers. For refusing to accept certain roles, she was suspended. After finishing her seven-year contract, she was informed that six months had been added to her contract. She filed a lawsuit against Warner Brothers. One year later, she won her case and then moved to Paramount Pictures.
In 1946, Olivia married Marcus Goodrich, a U.S. Navy veteran, a journalist and author. She had a son, Benjamin, in 1949 and moved to New York City to start rehearsals for stage productions. In 1952, she filed for divorce, then in 1953 moved to Paris, France, and married Pierre Galante in 1955. They had a daughter, Gisile Galante, in 1956.
Olivia’s acting career covered 53 years. She appeared in 49 feature films and was a leading lady of the Golden Age of Hollywood Movies. She was a citizen of the U.K., France and the United States.
Olivia’s final leading roles were in 1965, “Lady in a Cage” and “Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte.” In 1988, her final screen performance on television was, “The Woman He Loved.” She was honored with a total of 21 awards between 1940-2017, including 13 for Best Actress.
Olivia remained active until 2009. She lived for 104 years until her death on July 26, 2020 in Paris, France. I doubt we will ever see the likes of her again.
After Jane’s lively and interesting program, Peggy served delicious refreshments that were enjoyed by all, along with good conversation.
