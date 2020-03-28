West Plains Council on the Arts, in cooperation with the Gatewood Family, has established a scholarship to encourage students of the highest caliber to enter a career in the fine arts, with special emphasis on arts education. The deadline to apply is April 15.
The $500 scholarship will be awarded to an area high school senior graduating in May and enrolled in a post-secondary program, majoring in fine arts (music or art, performance or education). Education majors will receive higher consideration. Applicant must be a student in Howell or Ozark County.
WPCA has been providing support and assistance to arts endeavors in the West Plains area since 1975. The council’s stated mission is to stimulate and foster public participation in cultural activities, and to disseminate the knowledge and product of such cultural activities to the public in order to broaden the appreciation and availability of the arts in the West Plains region.
WPCA provides educational programs which support innovation and creative expression in the arts; presents artists and art forms that promote artistic and cultural diversity; provides guidance, resources and infrastructure to develop nonprofit community-based arts groups; and sponsors festivals, competitions and awards to promote and support artists, and to celebrate and preserve the traditional culture of the region.
Guidelines for the application, with a link to the application form, are available at www.westplainsarts.org or an application may be requested by mail: WPCA, P O Box 339, West Plains, MO 65775. Additional questions should be emailed to info@westplainsarts.org.
