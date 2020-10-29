Summersville Bookends

So one of the most important lessons to learn as we get older is that our physical limits have changed. Sometimes we have to learn that the hard way.
Though I’m 69 years young, I still thought I could move this mountain of leftover dirt from my backyard by wheelbarrow if I just kept at it every night after work. Fast forward two weeks, and I’m sitting here with a knee brace — waiting to be scheduled to see an orthopedic physician. I had overestimated my limits and paid a dear price for the mistake.
I may just have to incorporate that clay mountain into an unusually cool backyard landscape.
Our Friends of the Library group is having a book sale inside the Summersville Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. Volunteers are still needed to transport books the Friday evening before the sale. Contact the library to sign up.
Come to the sale and support your library!
New to our branch this week are Debbie Macomber’s “Four Brides,” “The Thief Lord,” juvenile fiction, Cornelia Funke and two DVDs, “Blue’s Clues & You: Caring With Blue” and “The Dark Tower,” starring Matthew McConaughey.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS ARE REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on “e-books,” or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.