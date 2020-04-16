Jean Biehl was hostess for a regular business meeting of the Willow Springs Tuesday Study Club at the Willow Springs Senior Center held March 3.
After the business meeting, Carol gave a very touching presentation about her son, Ross, who is autistic. The following is a portion of Carol’s presentation, in her own words:
First I want to tell you about the blessing of living the last 31 years and 5 months with a son whose name is Ross and he has autism. Many would wonder, "A blessing?
Yes, a blessing.
When Ross was born he was like our other six children: happy, smiling, quick to learn how to make you smile and a perfect knack for snuggling in the crook of your arm and heart.
Ross was a little over 2 when we noticed changes in his behavior; actually it was on his second birthday which he shares closely with his two older sisters (he is 364 days younger).
Our house was filled with family and friends for a big dinner and celebration. Ross chose to take his Thomas trains and go to a window sill away from the balloons and party favors and excited little kids opening presents and anticipating cake and ice cream, to the down room away from the noise and commotion to a quiet place with his beloved trains.
We thought he was just a quiet old soul who preferred his own company.
Then the journey began: first his pediatrician, then a hearing specialist, then one large medical center after another (remember this was 30 years ago), Johns Hopkins, George Washington University, Medical College of Richmond, Medical College of Virginia, one after another, none covered by medical insurance, all telling us they didn’t have an answer other than he was very hypersensitive to sound.
His hearing tested out a distance of hearing 7 miles away, and they felt he fell under a diagnosis of PDD (Pervasive Developmental Disorder) — no answers and little direction (30 years ago).
Autism spectrum disorder is characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech (altered or none) and nonverbal communication.
Ross changed before our eyes and we started searching for that needle in the haystack!
- He stopped talking, became more reclusive and we started seeing sound and touch impacted him, causing pain, yes pain.
- He preferred to watch videos and draw on his Etch-a-Sketch.
- He loved his trains and laid tracks throughout the house.
- He hated going places: the mall, the store, (unbeknown to us, places that had fluorescent lights, which put off a humming sound, as well as soda machines and vacuum cleaners, etc.).
- He loved the water (especially being under it). He can swim and loves the pool and watching others in the pool — the senior citizen group at the civic center truly enjoys him and interacts with him.
- He loved heights — high sliding boards and fast merry go rounds, jungle gyms and furniture, anything that would take him higher — desiring to be at the top of things!
- He loved learning, especially Hooked on Phonics that came out when he was 3 -- and he mastered it quickly.
- He could read early on, but could not carry on a normal conversation.
- Yes, he can read and write and loves music. Radio and television are producers of white noise, which blocks out sounds that are very, very difficult for him such as high pitched noise, barking dogs, crying and coughing.
- He was not easily potty trained because of detachment issues — not understanding, he thought we were flushing away a part of him.
- He went from being a great eater to a picky eater and only eats certain foods still today: chicken with crispy crust, crispy fries, cheese pizza, bacon, plain spaghetti, certain types of cereal and cookies or cake.
- He is smart and understands a lot more than others give him credit for because he can’t carry on a conversation or answer you with other than a yes or no most often, other than his own jargon that is repeated over and over.
- He can tell you what he likes: going swimming, to the movies (white sound), library, river, quiet places, visiting the National Park and aquariums, if not crowded.
- He loves to eat at McDonalds, Little Caesars, Chick-Fil-A, Sonic and Dairy Queen (chicken, fries, soda and ice cream are his staples).
- Ross loves with all his heart — he wants to make you happy — you can feel his spirit.
- Ross is a gentle giant that never forgets a name once he meets you and can tell right off if you are open or afraid and if you choose to interact with him.
Today things are very different. The numbers have grown exponentially since 1988 and the resources have changed since more have entered the medical and treatment areas, and schools have specialized personnel that have been trained and in many areas, especially in large metro areas and heavy populated cities with more financial resources.
The services are amazing. Even in our area, things have improved since 2002, and for that I am thankful, especially for the families who have come after us and the ones who will be walking in our shoes in the future.
AUTISM FACTS
The spectrum bears a new name to cover a myriad of individuals under the Autism Spectrum Disorder and note, if you know “one child with autism — you know one child with autism,” for they are all a different puzzle piece.
No two are alike. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children in the United States today.
In 2013, the American Psychiatric Association merged four distinct autism diagnoses into one umbrella diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). They included autistic disorder, childhood disintegrative disorder, pervasive developmental disorder-not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS) and Asperger syndrome.
We know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, most influenced by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Because autism is a spectrum disorder, each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges.
The ways in which people with autism learn, think and problem-solve can range from highly skilled to severely challenged. Some people with ASD may require significant support in their daily lives, while others may need less support and, in some cases, live entirely independently.
Several factors may influence the development of autism, and it is often accompanied by sensory sensitivities and medical issues such as gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, seizures or sleep disorders, as well as mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and attention issues.
Indicators of autism usually appear by age 2 or 3. Some associated development delays can appear even earlier, and often, it can be diagnosed as early as 18 months. Research shows that early intervention leads to positive outcomes later in life for people with autism.
STATISTICS
Carol continued by discussing many facts and statistics regarding autism including the following:
- The CDC estimates that 1 in 55 individuals is diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder.
It is estimated that almost 2 million individuals in the U.S. have autism.
- CDC Report: CNN published an article online article which discusses the increase in the reported number of individuals affected by autism. The video is an interview with Temple Grandin in which she discusses how autism affects her and the benefits of early intervention. See it online at www.cnn.com/2014/03/27/health/cdc-autism/index.html.
- Autism diagnosis is 4.5 times more frequent in boys than girls. That is 1 in 42 boys and 1 in 189 girls will be diagnosed.
- Autism has increased 119% from 2000-2010. In 2000, the diagnosis rate was 1 in 150 but in 2010, that number changed to 1 in 68.
- Autism Speaks reports that 67 children are diagnosed with ASD every day. That is about one child every 20 minutes.
In addition, there is an abundance of information online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.