You’re never too old to shop! Lee Davis sells Paparazzi jewelry and every piece is only $5. Our residents love to shop and they love jewelry. In December, she came and displayed all her jewelry and made $650. Several of our residents asked her to come back in January. We had so much fun trying on all her gorgeous pieces and this party made her $400!
Lee also gave the Activity Department 10 gorgeous necklaces for Bingo Black out prizes. Our ladies are so excited!
Vena Meyers with Cox South hosted Tuesday’s bingo. Our residents loved her soda pops and sweet treats as the prizes. Paulette Watne won the black out cover all and she received a 2020 wall calendar.
Three Rivers hosted three weekly activities. David’s Bible Study, Tanga’s Story Circle and Jay’s “Jive with Jay” exercises.
Doris Brown donated three boxes of musical dancing bears. Our residents love these stuffed animals that sing and move. Everyone gathered and listened to them and enjoyed warm cookies and coffee.
The cold is keeping us inside, but our Activity Room has many activity tables filled with different activities. Shelley Hollis donated scrapbook supplies for a scrapbook table. There are two jigsaw puzzle tables, an adult color book craft table, a music center with a record player and new albums, a TV and DVDs, a magazine table, a board game table and even a flavored-coffee table. We have many crafts to do and I am always ready to play a game.
Our Resident Council met this week and Peggy Flood is now the President of the Council. They elected the January 2020 Employee of the Month and the winner was CNA Veronica Martin. Diane O’Mary presented her with a certificate and a$10 gift card. Veronica was very grateful for this honor from her residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.