Trent McBride of Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1218 in Willow Springs has passed his private pilot checkride, becoming the first of the Ray scholars to accomplish that goal.
"The support from EAA Chapter 1218 and the local aviation community to help Trent achieve his first step in pursuing a career as a professional pilot is what the Ray Aviation Scholars program is all about, and is a true testament to EAA's commitment to growing participation in aviation," said EAA Chapter Field Representative II David Leiting.
"Trent conducted his flight training with the Ozark Aviators Flying Club, a club formed by the members of EAA Chapter 1218,” Leiting added. “To have the first Ray scholar to complete their flight training follow this pathway is outstanding, and should be a model for other chapters to follow."
McBride was awarded his $10,000 EAA Ray Aviation Scholarship in March and has been working toward his certificate under the instruction of Mike Ennis and James Ennis.
He graduated high school in May and will pursue a career in aviation while attending College of the Ozarks and playing basketball.
Chapter President Tom White said McBride’s rapid progression through his training was facilitated by a strong work ethic and support from family, his mentor Glenda Ennis and Chapter 1218 members. McBride accomplished his solo flight on April 26, the FAA knowledge test on June 14, and his practical test on June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.