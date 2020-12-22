Forest Service: ‘Happy Trails to Joe Hale, he set a high bar’

Joe Hale, long-term range permittee on the Mark Twain National Forest, is retiring his allotment. For 46 years, Hale conducted grazing operations in an exemplary fashion, according to officials with the U.S. Forest Service.
Authorized through the permit he applied for and received from the Forest Service he grazed an average of 150 cattle on the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs (ACW) Ranger District. He worked with multiple District Rangers and range program managers over the years and became intimately acquainted with thousands of acres within Mark Twain National Forest.
“Everyone has enjoyed working with Joe,” said Range Technician Michael Stewart. “He was never afraid to communicate with us when something came up that we needed to know about, and he always displayed patience and would make sure he met all the requirements of the permit.”
When a person talks to Hale, they quickly realize there are a few key traits that made him successful in life, not just as a range permittee, said rangers. He recently met with a few Forest Service employees to say goodbye and reflect on his career.
He is humble but is also a great storyteller, said officials. When listening to his stories, a person can quickly tell that it was no accident he did well as a rancher. When asked about how he stayed as a permittee for so long, Hale replied, “I feel lucky I got to do what I love.”
When Hale and his wife Eva were asked what others should do if interested in raising cattle, Eva jokingly interjected, “Run!” Hale admitted that ranching and working with the Forest Service as a permittee could be challenging at times and required a lot of hard work, but he had a passion for it and found it very rewarding.
He shared many tales with his Forest Service counterparts. With a wistful gleam in his eye, he recalled riding horses through the glades with well-trained dogs keeping his cattle from wandering off.
“A good dog is worth four cowboys,” he added.
Hale also shared lessons learned about the challenges of hot, dry summers when his cattle barely found enough water to make it. He talked about the people and animals he worked with over the years. He recounted a story about some horses trained so well by one of his friends that someone could point to the trailer and they would almost load themselves.
The joy he found in the work was evident when he talked about years where his cattle looked healthy from a season of eating protein-rich grasses from well-planned prescribed burning and grazing rotation.
Hale thought of being a permittee as a way to care for the land and as a chance to continue to learn something new every day. Over the years he witnessed the benefits that grazing cattle can have on the landscape, such as opening up areas that were getting encroached by brush and noxious weeds which allowed native plants to thrive again. He felt pride in caring for the land while also providing food for others.
The ACW Ranger District will someday be looking for an individual, or maybe multiple people, to graze cattle on the allotments that Hale worked for so many years.
“When we do get other permittees, I hope we find someone as dedicated to the land as Joe was,” said District Ranger Cody Lunsford. “We wish Joe the best and thank him for working with us for all these years.”
Joe Hale’s adventures won’t stop though.
“I believe in being a lifelong learner,” he said. “When old men quit working, that’s when things go south.” He plans to travel with Eva and continue to care for a smaller number of cattle on his property.
