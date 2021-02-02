Park University announces its fall 2020 graduates from the University’s flagship Parkville Campus, as well as the downtown Kansas City, Independence and Lenexa, Kan., campuses.
Students receiving their master’s degrees in Education include Douglas R. Callahan, Post Falls Idaho, a graduate of West Plains High School, Organizational Leadership and Adult Learning; and Jason A. VonAllmen and Dwayne Edward Wood, both of Cabool, Education Technology for Teachers.
The list of graduates also includes fall online graduates worldwide and graduates from the university’s other campuses across the country not previously announced this year. Park hosted a virtual all-University commencement ceremony Dec 12, featuring keynote speaker Anthony Melchiorri, host, co-creator and co-executive producer of Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible” series of shows, and a 1990 Park graduate and U.S. military veteran.
The graduates were originally scheduled to participate in an in-person ceremony that day at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, but the event was cancelled earlier in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The University had 607 students eligible to graduate — 260 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 347 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
