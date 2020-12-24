Three West Plains residents have been awarded scholarships from Missouri State University-West Plains.
Robert E. Johns was awarded the Dean’s Scholarship and the Adeline E. Moore Non-Traditional Book Scholarship.
Johns, a 1986 graduate of Mannheim American High School in Mannheim, Germany, is a nursing major, and is the son of Glenn and Adrian Lucas, West Plains.
Noah L. Collins was awarded the Lela and Lowell Fleenor Restricted Current Scholarship and the John Craig Memorial Scholarship.
Collins, a 2018 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore pursuing a degree in elementary education. He is the son of Lyle and Patricia Collins, West Plains.
Jessica J. Kenslow has been awarded the Adeline E. Moore Non-Traditional Book Scholarship.
Kenslow, a 2003 graduate of West Plains High School, is a freshman general studies major, and is the daughter of Tim and Eva Lovins, West Plains.
