The Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. in West Plains, will host its annual Quilting and Textile Arts Competition Show to kick off the 2020 season.
The show will open Thursday and will be on display during regular hours of operation through Feb. 9.
The museum has issued an open call for entries from all residents of the Ozarks, emphasizing the contest is not limited to residents of West Plains and the communities surrounding Howell County. Entries are open to but extended to all quilters and textile artists from southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
Entries will be accepted from noon to 4 p.m. today and Saturday in the Hathcock Gallery of Harlin Museum. Entry fees and other guidelines are listed on the museum website, harlinmuseum.com.
All forms of textile artists are invited to enter: quilters, knitters, crochet, lacework, embroidery, cross-stitch, felting, applique, beaded textiles, apparel, etc. Competitors in the top three places, plus Best of Show, will win ribbons and prizes; honorable mentions will win ribbons only.
New this year, along with the traditional Adult Division, the museum board has extended the competition for a Youth Division for participants ages 17 and younger. In that division, the top prize-winner will be awarded a new annual award, the $100 Carrie Warren-Gentry Talent in Textile Arts Memorial Award.
An artists reception, during which awards will be given out, will be held during the museum’s first Gala Night at the Museum event of 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Drinks and refreshments will be served. Live music will also be provided for the evening.
Contact the Museum Desk, 256-7801, for more information.
