Experimental Aircraft Association 1218 recently held its Flying Start “Learn to Fly” event to introduce the joys of piloting to interested newcomers.
Organizers dubbed the day of the event, Sept. 19., “a perfect day in the Ozarks” for the educational opportunity. Attendees came from several area towns, some an hour away. In addition to 12 who preregistered, the club had six walk-ins, for a total of eighteen people excited to learn where to take that first step, said club officials.
One participant returned from last year, still eager to learn more.
Fourteen were given Eagle Rides and there were also five Young Eagles flown.
As participants completed their registrations, the club showed short YouTube videos from the prior weekend’s ArkanSTOL Ozarks Backwood Challenge event at Byrd’s Adventure Center, Ozark, Ark. Several of EAA chapter members attended that event as first-time campers, and organizers said everyone was excited to see the competitors maneuver the course.
A PowerPoint presentation was made and an inspirational video was shown. Several chapter members were on hand to share their aviation stories and instructors were available for questions. Participants were given the opportunity to walk among the variety of aircraft on display before going on their Eagle Flight.
In attendance were two of the newest chapter members, a father and son pair, who joined at the club’s May 2019 Flying Start. The father joined the Ozark Aviators Flying Club and started flight lessons in the club’s Cessna 172. He completed his first solo flight on Sept. 11.
His instructor used the Sept. 19 gathering as an opportunity to perform the traditional removal of the shirttail. The son, now 15, is taking flight lessons in the Ozark Aviators Flying Club Cessna 150. He has been awarded a scholarship from the Memphis Soaring Society and is taking soaring lessons at the society’s facility in Cherry Valley, Ark. Both are great role models for the club’s participants, said chapter officials.
Attendees were described as “a well-rounded group,” men and women in all age groups and passionate about learning to fly. One purchased a ground school course that evening, and several plan to join the next chapter gathering and become chapter members.
It was an enjoyable day for all involved, said officials.
