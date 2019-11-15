The Tuesday Study Club met for a business meeting Nov. 5 at Open Range. Following the business meeting, Pauline Cape gave an interesting program about Maud Humphrey, a most popular illustrator in America at the turn of the 20th century. She has been forgotten, but everyone will know of her famous son — Humphrey Bogart.
Maud was born March 30, 1868, in Rochester, N.Y., in an area called Ward Three, an elite part of Rochester. She grew up in Victorian times with limited career choices, those being art, teaching, writing and nursing. She was largely self-taught as an artist, but did start formal instruction when she was 12.
Maud had a style all her own. Her attitudes earned her the nickname “Lady Maud.” It’s been said of her beautiful, stately and fastidiousness that she looked the part. She had a presence about her that commanded respect and likewise thwarted closeness. Even her children called her Maud.
Maud had studied in New York at the Art Students League. It was at the Art Students League reunion that she met her future husband, Dr. Bogart, who was just the opposite of his wife. He was easygoing, charming and casual. He enjoyed hunting and camping. The Bogarts were among the original Dutch settlers of New York. He inherited a good amount of money that his father had made on his invention of lithography on tin.
Dr. Bogart was a successful physician. His yearly income was $20,000, less than half of Maud’s. Their combined incomes supported a fashionable, almost extravagant lifestyle.
Maud cultivated her fondness for portrayals of children, the specialty that made her famous while at the Art Student’s League. She did study some in Paris. Maud’s commercial work had begun before she even left Rochester for New York and Paris. She mastered watercolor painting while studying in New York and Paris, the medium for which she became most famous. Her meticulous watercolor technique was ideal for the new methods of color lithography. She would become the best-known illustrator of her time, and the best paid. Maud made her mark at a time called “The Golden Age of Illustration.” An average illustrator earned $4,000 a year, enough for a nice home and one servant. Maud earned $50,000, enough for her family to life in a three-story brownstone in a fashionable New York City neighborhood, cared for by four servants. Of course, in those days, the weekly pay for four servants was less than $20.
During “The Golden Age,” illustrations were not only found in pages of America’s periodicals and books, but they were what the public chose to hang on their walls. By now, Maud Humphrey was a household name and her paintings household decorations. One of Maud’s early advertising successes was for the Mellin Baby Food Company, using her then-infant son, Humphrey Bogart, as a model.
Maud’s specialty was children’s illustrations with an aside in fashion illustration. Much of Maud’s work was freelance. Illustrators were encouraged to take exclusive contracts with top magazines. This ensured steady work and security. So it was that in the second decade of the 1900s, Maud found herself on the staff of The Delineator. This magazine was an arbiter of proper fashion from 1870 through the 1920s.
“The Golden Age of Illustration” peaked while Maud worked at this magazine. That was 1917. After WWI, illustrators struggled. A trend for realism was not well suited to illustration. Motion pictures came along that all but killed it. Now another Humphrey was entering the American scene, Maud’s son, Humphrey Bogart. Movies replaced illustrations as the primary visuals for the American public. Radios in every home were the audio magazines of the times. Photography took the place of illustrations in periodicals. Maud and her fellow illustrators would never again enjoy the popularity they had known from 1890-1925.
Through the years, Maud’s impact on American illustration has been lost. Maud’s role on the American art scene was as remarkable as any role her son ever played on stage or screen. Her popularity in her day was as intense as any Bogie cult following.
Maud was working on pattern illustrations when her son convinced her to leave New York and join him in Hollywood. She was already feeling obscurity closing in around her, so that she was no longer Maud Humphrey, one of the greatest illustrators in American history, but simply Humphrey Bogart’s mother.
Maud Humphrey died Nov. 22, 1940.
