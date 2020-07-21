The Hutton Valley School hosted its annual Pie Social on July 4, with proceeds benefiting Neighborhood Christian Schools, set to begin its one-room schoolhouse educational approve Aug. 19 in the school building.
In attendance were local candidates for political office, who spoke briefly on their positions, along with former students of the Hutton Valley School, including Loye Bryan, age 90, who said he is happy to see the school open for education again.
Attendees enjoyed seeing the improvements made to the school, including new windows and a complete renovation to the downstairs. Neighborhood Christian Schools will offer kindergarten through fifth grade classes with a one-room-schoolhouse model to provide affordable classical Christian education.
Homemade pies were judged, then auctioned off by auctioneer Coy Clinton. The winning pies were, in third place, Annabelle McAlister with lemon meringue; second place Jenni Carey and Janet Davis with flaky apple; and first place, Rhonda Nelson with pecan. The auction was lively and the guests generous, said organizers.
Longtime visitor to Hutton Valley events Rep. David Evans won the second-place apple pie for $220, then donated it back to be auctioned again, bringing in nearly as much the second time! Attendee Chuck Wiersema, laughed, "I had $80 in my pocket for an apple or peach pie, but I was outbid!"
Homemade ice cream was also judged, then served along with the pies and other donated desserts. Ice cream winners were, in third place, Cindy Hinds with cookies and cream; second, Terri Law with vanilla; and the first place ice cream was rocky road by Lynette Thomas.
There were free hamburgers, hot dogs and brats, all donated and cooked up by volunteers David and Janice Grant. There was face painting by Deborah Kyano, and lawn games were enjoyed by kids of all ages. Two fire trucks from the Eleven Point Fire Station added to the festive air.
The newly-constructed swing set was a favorite of kids all evening! Entry tickets for an AR-15 giveaway were available and can still be purchased by visiting C&R Gun in Willow Springs, or calling 417-855-0150. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Fall Festival in September.
Tuition for NCS is determined on a sliding scale, and sponsorships to make up the cost difference continue to be accepted. Renovations of the schoolhouse are ongoing, and donations are gratefully accepted. Donate online at classicalncs.com or mail to NCS PO Box 497, Willow Springs, MO 65793. For more information, call or text 417-855-0150.
