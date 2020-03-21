The Missouri Council of the Blind is offering scholarships to blind students who will enter college during the school year beginning September 2020.
Students must be enrolling in a full course of study and be pursuing a degree.
Scholarships are also available to blind students who are presently enrolled in college and working toward a degree.
The deadline for submitting an application is May 1.
Guidelines and applications may be obtained by going to www.moblind.org and clicking on the forms and applications link. To request a mail-in application write to 5453 Chippewa, St. Louis, MO 63109 or call 314-632-7172 or toll free at 800-342-5632.
