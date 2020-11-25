Summersville Bookends

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because, unlike most of the other holidays we celebrate, it’s not about “getting” but appreciating what we have been given. Most Americans across our nation will take a few moments before carving that first slice of turkey to openly share their thankfulness for family, health, and overall abundance.
From a librarian’s standpoint, I have a unique list of on-the-job blessings for which I’m thankful, first being the privilege of having the opportunity to work for 28 years at an occupation that I enjoy so much. Also …
I’m thankful for the overflowing cart of books to be shelved, for it means that in spite of the Internet and television, many books are still being checked out and read from our library.
I’m thankful for the floors that need cleaning and even the fingerprints on the door, for that means many visitors are drawn into the library every day.
This year has been like no other I’ve known, but I’m thankful that, with safety guidelines, Texas County Libraries can be kept open to add some normalcy to abnormal times.
Kathie and Diana wish each of our patrons a safe and blessed Thanksgiving as we are thankful for each of you.
New DVDs to our branch this week include “Family Pack: 6 Fun Films”; “On Golden Pond,” Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda; “Poldark: The Complete Collection”; “Let’s Get Tough!: The East Side Kids”; and “Victory at Sea: The Best WWII Documentary Ever Filmed.”
New to the juvenile fiction collection are “City of Gold,” Will Hobbs and “The Tower of Nero: The Trials of Apollo Book 5,” Rick Riordan. New to the juvenile nonfiction are “Super Cool Tech: Technology, Invention, Innovation”; “Heroes of the Titanic”; and “Ripley’s Believe It or Not: Enter If You Dare.”
Books for our easy shelf include “Read With Dick and Jane: Go Away, Spot”; “Tina the Taco Says Goodnight,” John Bob Johnson; “Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes,” Eric Litwin; “Snuggle Mountain,” Lindsey Lane; “13 Stories About Harris,” Amy Schwartz; and “Dino-Basketball,” Lisa Wheeler.
For the adult fiction, we have Danielle Steel’s “The Good Fight,” and new to the nonfiction are Baxter Black’s “Horseshoes, Cowsocks & Duckfeet,” Better Homes & Gardens’ “The Best of Wood: Book 1” and three Christmas cookbooks by Southern Living.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on “e-books,” or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.