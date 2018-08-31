Spectacular September...school starting, summer ending, seasons changing and new books coming out.
As my youngest son starts his senior year of high school I am excited and sad all at once. One tradition we always had when my boys were little was to go to the library and check out books about going to school. I have been pulling out a lot of first day of school books to display for the little ones who are returning to school right now.
Some favorites include “School Time Blessings” a Berenstain Bears book by Mike Berenstain; “Clifford’s First School Day” by Norman Bridwell; “The Kissing Hand” by Audrey Penn; and “Rufus Goes to School” by Kim Griswell. Come by and get some of these books, or one of many others, to read with your school kids.
We also just got a beautiful, fun, new reading chair for the children’s section of the library. A special thank you to Larry Rowe for helping me get the chair into the library.
Some fun things in September include Banned Books Week beginning Sept. 23. What is your favorite book that was challenged?
We celebrate Labor Day Monday. Everyone take that day off to relax and read a book.
It is also the first day of autumn on Sept. 22.
On a personal note, my son Talon will be celebrating his 18th birthday Sept. 15. Happy birthday, Talon!
In August, we had our first Ladies Who Read book club. Several ladies were able to come and lots of laughs were had.
Everyone brought a book they are currently reading or have read. They all enjoyed yummy food and wonderful conversation.
All ladies are invited to join us at 2 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. This month we will meet Sept. 4. Feel free to bring a snack.
With school starting, Bobby Alford also began bringing her Wednesday kids in after they get off the bus.
It has been a lot of fun having the kids complete a little challenge each week. We appreciate her for sharing the love of the library with the next generation.
Our September display is “Leaf Through A Good Book” and has a fall theme to the books. We will also have a new patron challenge for September so come in and pick that up. Also don’t forget to turn in your August challenge to get a prize.
Remember, library cards are free. Come get your library card today. Please bring in a photo ID and two pieces of mail to get signed up.
Thomasville Public Library is a branch of the Oregon County Library District and is in the Thomasville Community Center. Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Like us on Facebook at Thomasville Public Library.
If you have any questions call at 417-764-3603
By all these lovely tokens, September days are here, with summer’s best of weather and autumn’s best of cheer.
