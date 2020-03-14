Feb. 28
Our Mardi Gras celebration was on Fat Tuesday! We brought out a fancy Mardi Gras cake for everyone to see. Diane O’Mary found the baby in the cake and was crowned the Mardi Gras Queen! Diane was so excited that she shouted, “I have found the baby!”
It was so fun to watch 50 people destroy their piece of cake to search for the prize. The staff joined in with the residents wearing feather masks and colorful beads throughout the day. Our Dietary Supervisor Misty Altermatt made jambalaya for our Mardi Gras lunch. All the tables were decorated with purple, gold and green balloons, tablecloths and napkins.
The Crescite Club sponsored our Tuesday bingo. Beverly Forschler brought all the gifts the club purchased, and she passed out the prizes during the game. We had enough prizes left from the Thayer Methodist Ladies Club to have a Leap Year Friday bingo, which made me a very popular activity director this week!
Three Rivers Hospice faithfully held their amazing activities this week! David Langston held his Monday bible study. We are excited that many community members are also joining us on Mondays for his study. A new member of Three Rivers, Ms. Kayla, is now in charge of the “Move and Groove” exercise class. Tanga Thompson started a new book in her Story Circle after finishing one about “The Battle of the Alamo.”
If you have read my articles from the past, you know all about “Doug.” Doug is my dog who I fell in love with at our first pet show three years ago. I bought him from Whitney Lavy when he was 6 weeks old. Doug came to work with me every day for his first year of his life. He was spoiled rotten by all the staff and all the residents.
He used to set on the Nurses Station to guard everyone. Thursday was pet therapy and Doug was the star of the day. When I pulled up with him, he nearly flew out of the vehicle to reach the facility. He was so excited to see everyone, and all were shocked at how huge he is now. He did well, but I think I need to take him to a trainer before I try him visiting again. Any suggestions?
Our residents like Movie Day. I have shown two movies (with hot popcorn) this past week. They watched the very popular “Overcomer” and “War Room.” Both are life-changing movies they all enjoyed.
I started my own small group reading circle each day to fill in those times between large group activities. We started with the book “The Story of Jonas” by Maurine F. Dahlberg. It is a story about the life of a slave boy. This book was so fun to read, that my group quickly became larger. I am now in search for more books by this author. I called the Thayer Library in search of this author and they are ordering our next book.
Another activity this week was with Elizabeth Reed. Elizabeth attends my church, Thayer First Baptist, and her gift is music. She brings her guitar and Jack Sellers joins her every Monday afternoon to sing with the residents.
Our final activity of the week was a very special one. We celebrated Lena Daily’s 101st birthday. Three Rivers Hospice sponsored the party with a beautiful cake decorated with her favorite color: red! Lena had several family visitors surprise her. We love her dearly and we wish her a very happy 101st birthday!
March 9
March is here and spring is just around the corner! Our Shady Oaks Therapy Department will be hosting our first “Garden Party” in 2020. Our therapist love taking the residents outside to plant flowers and vegetables together. Shelley Hollis has already purchased seeds and party décor for their first meeting on March 25. Our patio is so pretty when everything is planted in our wishing well and all the pots.
Vena Meyers from Cox Home and Health hosted this week’s bingo. Vena is such a cheerful person and they look forward to seeing her and love her prizes. Volunteers have always been the key to my activity department, and I have appreciated each and everyone who has volunteered.
We started a fun class on Thursday mornings, “50 State Trivia.” We started this week learning about Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama and Alaska. I brought my state coins for everyone to see, we worked a state word search for each state and our RN Rachel Ary brought in a state book for us to read. I loved all their travel stories they shared. On another day, we had a Farmer’s Almanac story circle with coffee and donuts.
Three Rivers Hospice rocked the week with their Move and Groove, Bible Study, Memorial Service and Story Circle.
I have been writing our Shady Oaks adventures for more years than I can count. I have enjoyed sharing all our activities and photos with our sweet community. This will be my final article for Shady Oaks.
I have loved working for them for almost 22 years. I couldn’t have done my job without the full support of this community and for that I am thankful. God bless and thank you for taking time to read my stories.
