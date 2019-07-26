Since I am writing this, I want to tell you what my favorite activity was this week. Hands down, it was “Jive with Jay.” Jay Meadows works for Three Rivers Hospice and he has started an exercise program with dancing mixed in it.
Okay, I would have never dreamed the residents would love the dancing so much. Not only the residents, but the staff! He turned on “Jail House Rock” and everyone stopped what they were doing and came down and danced with the residents. It was crazy fun with so much laughter.
Billie Ray Mooney and Beverly Forschler from Crescite Club hosted this week’s bingo. They sponsor one cart of prizes once a month. Everyone loves bingo and because of Three Rivers Hospice, Oxford Healthcare, Crescite club and the Women’s Thayer Methodist Club we have it once a week. This is a big commitment every month and the residents appreciate it so much. Sometimes, when we have extra prizes, I surprise them with a second bingo of the week.
Dianne Coonce celebrated her 77th birthday Tuesday evening. It was a big celebration on Tuesday night during supper. She had over 20 guests join us for a pizza party. Debbie Underwood and her siblings ordered 20 Pizza Inn pizzas for the party. They also brought three big delicious cakes and ice cream. All three wings joined in the main dining room for the fun.
We ate our final Cave City Watermelon this week. Bill Gower had donated five huge watermelons and they enjoyed every bite. He also brought in squash for us to fry. We love garden goodies. I am in search of garden tomatoes to add to all our treats.
Also, this week, we worked on our Golden Age Olympics crafts, our Three Rivers Bible Study and Story Circle, cherry pie and South Missourian News, manicures and tons more fun.
