The First Christian Church choir will present its Christmas cantata during the 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday at the church, 422 W. Main St. in West Plains.
Under the direction of choir director Larry Dame, “Good News from Home” celebrates the birth of Christ.
“At Christmastime, our hearts and minds long for home,” said promoters. “Some journey home to gather with family and friends Some reflect on the memories of years gone by and joyfully await their eternal home. But for all, Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Christ.”
“Good News from Home,” created by Russell Mauldin and Sue C. Smith, combines original songs and favorite Christmas carols to provide a “down-home family Christmas celebration.” According to promoters, the musical brings “joy to the reality of our true home — at home with our savior.”
The church welcomes all to attend and enjoy the choir’s presentation.
A candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church. The church youth group and Sunshine Kids will present a live nativity and sing “Hallelujah.” All are invited to join the special service.
