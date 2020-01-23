U.S. News & World Report has recognized Springfield-based Drury University in its annual list of Best Online Programs.
Drury’s online bachelor’s degree programs were ranked No. 208 nationally, increasing its standing by more than 50 spots on the list.
Drury offers more than 20 bachelor’s degrees available entirely online to students anywhere in the world, in fields that include psychology, criminal justice, health services management, emergency management, business and general studies. Affordable tuition rates, personalized guidance from staff and faculty, and flexibility in scheduling are hallmarks of the Drury online experience, according to officials. Financial aid is available for qualifying students.
With eight- and 16-week courses available, students have the opportunity to begin their studies are multiple points throughout the calendar year. Spring semester classes began Tuesday; the deadline to enroll is Friday.
Learn more at www.drury.edu/online.
