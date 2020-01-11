Even though recent warm weather has made it easy to forget winter is here, everyone should be prepared to stay safe and healthy this winter, urges West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli.
Winter storms and cold temperatures can be dangerous, he notes, adding citizens can stay safe and healthy by planning ahead.
For a handy guide to preparations, Monticelli offers recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
PREPARE THE HOME
Winterize:
- Install weather stripping, insulation, and storm windows.
- Insulate water lines that run along exterior walls.
- Clean out gutters and repair roof leaks.
Check heating systems:
- Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys.
- Have the heating system serviced professionally to make sure it is clean, working properly and ventilated to the outside.
- Install a smoke detector. Test batteries monthly and replace them twice a year.
- Have a safe alternate heating source and alternate fuels available.
Prevent carbon monoxide (CO) emergencies.
- Install a CO detector to alert to the presence of this deadly, odorless, colorless gas. Batteries should be checked when the time changes in the fall and spring.
- Learn symptoms of CO poisoning: headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.
PREPARE THE CAR
- Service the radiator and maintain antifreeze level; check tire tread or, if necessary, replace tires with all-weather or snow tires.
- Keep gas tank full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
- Use a wintertime formula in your windshield washer.
- Prepare a winter emergency kit to keep in your car in case you become stranded. The kit should include Blankets; food and water; booster cables, flares, tire pump and a bag of sand or cat litter (for traction); compass and maps; flashlight, battery-powered radio and extra batteries; first-aid kit; and plastic bags (for sanitation).
Monticello encourages everyone to make these simple preparations now to may enjoy a safe and healthy winter season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.