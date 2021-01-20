During the month of December, area Missouri Lottery players won more than $40,500 in prizes of $1,000 or more, out of a statewide total $98.7 million in prizes.
David Croney of West Plains was the biggest winner, claiming the top prize on a $30,000 Scratchers ticket. Becky Havens of West Plains won $1,500, also on a Scratchers ticket, and Jerrit Kemp of Gassville, Ark., claimed a prize of $1,068 on a Keno draw ticket.
Area winners of top prizes on $1,000 Scratchers are Donna Garrett of West Plains, Dana Harper of Houston, Debra Suvie of Moody, Christopher Carl of Thayer and Cherie Lietke and Jennifer Sanders of Winona in Missouri, and Jimmie Basinger of Mtn. Home and Gavin Hollabaugh of Viola in Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.