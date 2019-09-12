The second annual Recovery Walk hosted by Just For Now, in cooperation with the city of West Plains and sponsored by West Plains Downtown Revitalization, will start at noon Saturday at 26 Court Square.
The walk, organized for all whose lives have been impacted by addiction, will end at People’s Park, where there will be food, music and speakers.
Just For Now’s stated mission is “to obliterate the stigma of addiction and to protect our city from the stronghold of opioid addiction and addiction in general.”
For more information, follow the “Recovery Walk 2019” event page on Facebook or call 274-6779.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.