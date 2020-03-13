Ozark Action’s next Community Chat is tentatively planned to held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 in the Alton Outreach Office. The office is in the basement of the Oregon County Courthouse, 202 Couch St. in Alton.
The drop-in style event is intended to break down barriers and increase the opportunity for the community to interact with Ozark Action staff.
