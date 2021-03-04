Brock Meyer, of West Plains, has been named to the Concordia University Wisconsin fall honors list.
Meyers, an applied theology major, earned the recognition by maintaining a GPA of at least 3.60.
Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon, Wisc., was founded in 1881 and offers over 70 undergraduate majors. The school is affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
