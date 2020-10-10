Two West Plains residents were chosen by their peers to represent their classes as Homecoming royalty at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
Marcus Lajenuess represented the sophomore class, and Eli Cook represented the freshman class. Both were recognized Oct. 2 during Homecoming Chapel.
Lejeuness, the son of Kelly and Stanley Lajeuness, is a pastoral ministry and psychology major. Cook, the son of Jami and Curtis Cook, is a general music major.
For more information about Southwest Baptist University, call 417-328-1810 or 800-526-5859.
