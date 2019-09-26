West Plains Elks Lodge 2418 invites all to participate in a Christmas for Kids Poker Run Saturday.
Registration for the 100-mile drive will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the lodge, 3336 U.S. 63. Motorcycles and all vehicles are welcome.
The cost to participate is $10 for the first hand and $5 for each additional hand. The first 24 registrants will receive a free hat. The winner with the best poker hand will receive a $100 prize.
T-shirts will be available for $12 and free food will be served at the lodge after the ride, featuring homemade chili and hot dogs. A 50/50 giveaway drawing will be held and door prizes will be given to participants who are present.
For more information call 256-7955.
In case of rain, the ride will be rescheduled for Oct. 5.
