Summersville Bookends

Many of us “older” parents miss the excitement of those days of back-to-school shopping trips. I feel fortunate to have relived those times with my grandchildren when they were in school, but now they’re adults, too. It will only be a few years now before my great-grandson will be in school, and I hope to continue the family tradition with him.
You can share the excitement of the season by helping Summersville Library to “Fill the Bin!” with school supplies for Summersville School students. It’s a good feeling to know you’re making a difference in our community.
Summersville Branch Library is the drop-off point for those wanting to help out with new school supplies for Summersville School. Today is the last day of collection.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
