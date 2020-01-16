Summersville Bookends

It’s time to get those tiaras and fancy dresses out of storage! This year’s Princess Tea Party is scheduled for 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 18, for all ages. We’ll have door prizes, refreshments and games to celebrate the “princess” in each of us!
Those who feel as if they may have outgrown the tea party crowd are invited to dress-up and be our hostesses.
We always have a good time at our Princess Tea Party Storytime and hope to see you there. Everyone is welcome. Reservations are appreciated but not mandatory.
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at 8:30 a.m. at the library on the second Monday of each month. The next scheduled meeting will be on Feb. 10.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library”.
New DVDs this week are “Devices and Desires” starring Roy Marsden and the animated “Detective Pikachu.” Both are available for a one-week checkout.
Also new this week are “The Brides of the Big Valley: 3 Romances From a Unique Pennsylvania Amish Community,” Christian fiction by Wanda E. Brunstetter, and “Trisha Yearwood’s Family Recipes” in our cookbook collection.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
