The Democratic Party of Fulton County, Ark., will meet Monday night at the Hickinbotham-Miller Building at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Salem. The committee will have campaign materials available and will discuss campaign donations during the business session.
The meeting is open to all interested persons, and new members are welcome. Social distancing and face masks will be required and there will be no social hour.
For those who cannot attend or do not feel comfortable attending the meeting, Committee Chair Heath Shrable will Zoom the meeting if there is sufficient interest. For additional information, contact him at 870-612-0374.
