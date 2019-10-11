Summersville Bookends

It’s always good to have a favorite author when we’re searching for a good book to read. For me, my free time is limited, so reading a book is a serious time commitment. By picking up a book by a favorite author, I can feel pretty confident that the book is going to be worth my time.
Though I like Fannie Flagg, Mary Higgins Clark and John Grisham, my favorite “go-to” author is Richard Paul Evans. When I found a novel of his that I hadn’t read this week, “The Christmas List,” I was reminded of the reason why he’s my favorite because I couldn’t put it down.
Let me introduce you to Richard Paul Evans the next time you’re in the library. You can thank me later.
The Summersville Friends of the Library’s annual Sweets & Reads Book & Bake Sale is coming up on Oct. 18. There’s still time to check out our library’s cookbook collection for some scrumptious recipe ideas for your bake sale donation this year!
A Coffee Club activity to make a fall decoration is being planned by the Friends of the Library for Oct. 21 or 28. Watch this column for an update as more details are known.
There’s a rumor that we may be seeing The Grinch at our library in December! Stay tuned to this column for more information.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at the library on the second Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library”.
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on "e-books," or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
