Meeting

Lights off view of a conference table

Union Grove Community Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Union Grove Church on AD Highway, about 10 miles west of West Plains off of CC Highway.

There will be a potluck afterwards.

Call Ruth Thompson at 293-4221 for more information.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.