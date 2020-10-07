Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Howell County Democratic Party has not opened an office this year. However, signs supporting the Democratic Party and their candidates will be available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 31.
Signs may be acquired at People’s Park in the parking area in front of Butler Children’s Park in West Plains, at Willow Ann-Tiques and More on Main Street in Willow Springs, or at Sunshine Market on First Street in Mtn. View.
For more information, Follow @HowellCountyDemocrats on Facebook or call 417-252-1969.
